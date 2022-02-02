Meet the Pattersons: brother and sister from McCall in second Winter Olympics

Caitlin and Scott Patterson excelled on the Nordic ski team at the University of Vermont before representing Team USA in 2018 and again in 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — Figure skating, ice hockey, downhill skiing and snowboarding traditionally grab the prime-time spotlight during the Winter Olympics, but those following Team USA - and athletes from Idaho - won't want to overlook cross-country skiing.

Among the members of the U.S. Olympic team competing in cross-country skiing are Caitlin and Scott Patterson. Their team bios list their hometowns as Craftsbury, Vermont, and Anchorage, Alaska, but these siblings got their start in Nordic skiing -- and life -- in McCall, Idaho.

The children of Steve Patterson and Margaret Hillhouse moved with the family from McCall to Alaska in 2005, when Caitlin was 15 and Scott was 13.

Kay Hummel, a family friend, said before moving to Alaska, Caitlin and Scott skied with a youth team in McCall. Scott competed against Hummel's son, who was on the Bogus Basin Nordic Team. They were "friendly competitors," she said.

After moving to Alaska, Caitlin and Scott joined the Alaska Winter Stars, and they both went on to college at the University of Vermont. Caitlin continues to live in Vermont, where she's affiliated with the Craftsbury Green Racing Project and the Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club. Scott is affiliated with the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Center.

Caitlin Patterson was expected to race in the women's skiathlon early Saturday, but did not start. This story will be updated as start lists are posted for upcoming events.

Scott Patterson raced in the men's skiathlon on Sunday, Feb. 6, and finished in 11th place. He's scheduled for the 15-kilometer classic race coming up at 12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 (livestream). Patterson will wear bib number 27 in Friday's race.

Recent career highlights for Caitlin Patterson:

2022 U.S. Olympic team

2019 World Championships: 34th -- 30K freestyle and 7.5K skiathlon

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics: 26th place in 30K classic mass-start race and 34th place in the skiathlon

Nine national titles

Recent career highlights for Scott Patterson:

2022 Winter Olympics: 11th place in skiathlon

2022 U.S. national champion in 30K freestyle (third national title)

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics: Top American finisher in 50K classic race (11th place), skiathlon (18th) and 15K freestyle (21st); member of U.S. men's 4x10K relay team

Five top-10 finishes in World Cup competition

For more Winter Olympics news and information, click here.

