Elana Meyers Taylor shares adorable video of her son with her silver Winter Olympics medal

The Olympic medalist took to social media to share the special moment with fans.

BEIJING, China — Georgia's own Elana Meyers Taylor secured a silver medal in the women's monobob event over the weekend in one of the best medal days the U.S. has had at the Winter Olympics

This is the 37-year-old first Olympic medal since she became a new mother.

"It’s possible to do extended breastfeeding and physically perform better than most in the works. It’s possible to travel the world with your family, including a baby, and win races," Taylor wrote on social media when she discovered she would qualify for the Beijing Games.

Like tennis champion Serena Williams and track and field great Allyson Felix, Taylor is defying stereotypes of athletes who have children and return to their sport. Her silver medal serving as a testimony to the letter she previously penned online.

Taylor decided to share the special moment with her family, and her fans. The Olympic medalist posted a touching video of her son, Nico, on social media with her silver medal.

"The moment of my dreams" she wrote in a Tweet.

Olympic silver medal 🥈

In the video, the toddler marvels at his mother's Beijing medal, which is draped over his neck, as he rolls around amongst his toys.

"There you go, buddy," one person tells Nico in the video.

Taylor is leaving the Winter Olympics with plenty of gear and memorabilia. However, she doesn't plan to keep it all to herself.

The bobsledder announced she would auction off her Team USA parka to raise money for Down syndrome research. It's a cause that's personal to her and her husband, Olympian Nic Taylor who was named as an alternate on the men’s bobsled team. The couple's son was born with Down syndrome and is deaf in both of his ears.

Taylor emphasized that all proceeds will be going to the National Down Syndrome Society and specified that the jacket in question is indeed one of a kind.