Here's why China's Ren Ziwei won after that chaotic finale

The speedskater came out in first even though Hungary's Liu Shaolin Sandor crossed the finish line first. The reason? Penalties.

BEIJING, China — The final of the men's short-track speedskating ended in pushing, a fall and a surprise winner early Monday morning.

China's Ren Ziwei and Hungary's Liu Shaolin Sandor were neck and neck in the last leg of the race. The skaters were practically falling over each other when they crossed the finish line.

It initially looked like Liu was going to be the one to take away gold in the event, barely crossing the finish line before Ren. However, it was Ren who was eventually awarded first place.

The reasoning why falls into penalties and disqualification.

See the event and the chaotic finish here:

Ren Ziwei wins GOLD in DRAMATIC fashion for China in the men's 1000m short track! 🥇#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/qNOxKrCfRr — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Liu was penalized twice and received a yellow card during the event, once for illegal contact with a skater earlier in the race and another for his contact with Ren.

Ren's win is the first-ever gold medal in this event. He also won a gold medal earlier in the games during the mixed team relay.

The explanation behind why Ren Ziwei won gold in the men's 1000m short track.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/h0exkZDHKs — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics

The Beijing Olympics are here!

