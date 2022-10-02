Tuolomne County skier makes Olympic debut

Keely Cashman is an alpine skier from Tuolumne County and made her Olympic debut last night.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Keely Cashman, an alpine skier from Tuolumne County made her Olympic debut Thursday night in the Women's super G event.

The Strawberry native finished with a time of 1 minute and 16 seconds, placing 27th among 44 competitors.

An alum of Palisades Tahoe's Ski Team, the group posted a video shouting out the Cashman family and mentioning how they're "so proud of the hard work, progression, and fast skiing that’s led her to represent USA on the world’s stage."

Not only did her old team shout her out, so did the US Ski Team. On a recent post, the US Ski Team posted a picture of all of the women who competed in alpine skiing, saying "Congrats to Bella, Keely, and Alix on their first Olympic race. Many more to come. #Beijing2022"

Cashman will compete live in the Women’s Downhill on Monday, Feb. 14.

Day 1 Women’s Speed ✅

🔥🔥🔥🔥@MikaelaShiffrin 9th@_bellswright 21st

Keely Cashman 27th

Alix Wilkinson DNFed but she is OK and was smokin’ on the top! Congrats to Bella, Keely, and Alix on their first Olympic race. Many more to come. #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/V6AtgRJK88 — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 11, 2022