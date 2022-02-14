How many Latin American athletes are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

BEIJING, China — Latin America's presence at the Winter Olympics is not as large as that of the United States, Norway or Canada, but when it comes to sports on ice and snow, the region has a long history at the Games.
The first Winter Olympics were in 1924. In 1928, Argentina and Mexico became the first Latin American countries to compete.
Latin Americans made history at last summer’s Olympics and it wasn't the exception, with Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo already making history for Mexico at the 2022 Games.
This year, a total of 91 countries with about 3,000 athletes are gathered in Beijing, not including coaches and officials.
Here are the Latin American countries that are participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in order of the number of athletes each one has. Brazil has the largest presence, while Mexico is tied with Chile with four participants, and Ecuador, Peru and Haiti have one participant each.
- Rafael Souza da Silva, bobsled
- Nicole Rocha Silveira, skeleton
- Manex Silva, cross-country skiing
- Eduarda Ribera, cross-country skiing
- Jaqueline Mourao, cross-country skiing
- Edson Ricardo Martins, bobsled
- Michel Macedo, alpine skiing
- Jerónimo Erick Gilson Vianna, bobsled
- Sabrina Cass, freestyle skiing
- Edson Luques Bindilatti, bobsled
- Francesca Baruzzi Farriol, alpine skiing
- Tomas Birkner de Miguel, alpine skiing
- Franco Dal Farra, cross-country skiing
- Nahiara Diaz Gonzalez, cross-country skiing
- Veronica Maria Ravenna, luge
- Maria Victoria Rodriguez Lopez, speedskating
- Donovan Carrillo, figure skating
- Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers, alpine skiing
- Sarah Schleper, alpine skiing
- Jonathan Soto Moreno, cross-country skiing
- Emilia Aramburo, alpine skiing
- Yonathan Jesus Fernandez, cross-country skiing
- Dominique Ohaco, freestyle skiing
- Henrik Von Appen, alpine skiing
- Laura Gomez, speedskating
- Michael Poettoz, alpine skiing
- Carlos Andres Quintana, cross-country skiing
- Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander, alpine skiing
- Timo Juhani Gronlund, cross-country skiing
- William C. Flaherty, alpine skiing
- Kellie Delka, skeleton
Sarah Escobar, alpine skiing
Ornella Oettl, alpine skiing
- Richardson Viano, alpine skiing
Winter Olympics are held in Beijing, China, which also hosted the Summer Games in 2008, making it the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games.
There are 15 sports in the Winter Olympics:
- Alpine skiing
- Biathlon
- Bobsled
- Cross-country skiing
- Curling
- Figure skating
- Freestyle skiing
- Ice hockey
- Luge
- Nordic combined
- Skeleton
- Ski jumping
- Snowboarding
- Short track speedskating
- Speedskating
