Who's the bad guy? Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate to Billie Eilish

The American ice dancing pair performed their rhythm dance to a Billie Eilish medley at the Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Evan Bates wore black, and Madison Chock sparkled in a poison green dress adorned with what looked like devil horns. So which one is the bad guy?

The U.S. figure skating ice dancers performed their rhythm dance to a medley of Billie Eilish songs at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The pair – who, yes, are a couple – smoothly danced their way around the Olympic rink first to "My Boy," and "Therefore I Am," which then transitioned into the singer's iconic tune "Bad Guy."

"Much like the music of Billie Eilish, their skating gets stuck in your head," said NBC commentator Johnny Weir.

Chock and Bates are the reigning U.S. champions. The other two American ice dancing pairs at the Olympics are Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

Hubbell and Donohue, who just missed a medal four years ago, performed their rhythm dance to a Janet Jackson medley. It was the same one they performed in the team event that helped propel the U.S. team to a silver medal.

Hawayek and Baker, who placed third at the U.S. championships, performed to a Donna Summer medley, which coincidentally – coming after their teammates' "Bad Guy" dance – included the song "Bad Girls."

