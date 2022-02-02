Mikaela Shiffrin seeks first Beijing medal in combined race

Shiffrin won the event, which combines the downhill and slalom events, at the world championships last year and a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

BEIJING, China — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's sight is set on the podium ahead of the women's Alpine combined race.

The 22-year-old from Edwards, Colorado can still make history despite a disastrous start to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Shiffrin was disqualified from her first two events, slalom and giant slalom, both of which she heavily favored to medal in.

However, she could become the first American Alpine skier to earn three gold medals in a career with a victory, and Shiffrin's looking ready to redeem herself.

Shiffrin finished with the fastest downhill time during a training session the other day, 0.93 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

The downhill makes up half of the combined race, along with the slalom.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Shiffrin came in second. She also won the event at the world championships last year.

