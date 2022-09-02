These Minnesota athletes are at the Olympics, but competing for other countries

BEIJING, China — While 30 athletes with ties to Minnesota are currently competing with Team USA in Beijing, nearly two dozen more are competing for other nations at the Winter Olympics.
It should come as no surprise that many of the athletes competing for countries like Canada, Sweden and Switzerland are on the Olympic hockey rosters and are current or former players from Minnesota schools.
Check out the list below to meet some of the Olympians who might not be on Team USA, but are still on Team Minnesota.
CANADA
Ashton Bell: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Jocelyne Larocque: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni
CHINA
Kassy Betinol: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Rebekah Kolstad: Women's hockey, Minnesota State alumni and Mankato native
Madison Woo: Women's hockey, Brown University alumni and Plymouth native
CZECH REPUBLIC
Klara Hymlarova: Women's hockey, St. Cloud State
Katerina Mrazova: Women's hockey, Minnesota-Duluth alumni
DENMARK
Oliver Lauridsen: Men's hockey, St. Cloud State alumni
Patrick Russell: Men's hockey, St. Cloud State alumni
ESTONIA
Katie Vesterstein: Alpine skiing, University of Utah and Duluth native
FINLAND
Nelli Laitinen: Women's hockey, Minnesota Gophers commit
Jenniina Nylund: Women's hockey, St. Cloud State
MEXICO
Jon Soto Moreno: Cross-country skiing, from Richfield
RUSSIA (ROC)
Alexandra Vafina: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni
SWEDEN
Josefin Bouveng: Women's hockey, Minnesota Gophers commit
Michelle Lowenhielm: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni
Emma Soderberg: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth
SWITZERLAND
Saskia Maurer: Women's hockey, St. Thomas
Lara Stalder: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni
Nicole Vallario: Women's hockey, St. Thomas
Laura Zimmermann: Women's hockey, St. Cloud State commit
