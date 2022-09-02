These Minnesota athletes are at the Olympics, but competing for other countries

While Minnesota hockey players account for a bulk of the U.S. men's and women's rosters in Beijing, more local athletes are on the ice for other countries.

BEIJING, China — While 30 athletes with ties to Minnesota are currently competing with Team USA in Beijing, nearly two dozen more are competing for other nations at the Winter Olympics.

It should come as no surprise that many of the athletes competing for countries like Canada, Sweden and Switzerland are on the Olympic hockey rosters and are current or former players from Minnesota schools.

Check out the list below to meet some of the Olympians who might not be on Team USA, but are still on Team Minnesota.

CANADA

Jocelyne Larocque: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni

CHINA

Rebekah Kolstad: Women's hockey, Minnesota State alumni and Mankato native

Madison Woo: Women's hockey, Brown University alumni and Plymouth native

CZECH REPUBLIC

Katerina Mrazova: Women's hockey, Minnesota-Duluth alumni

DENMARK

ESTONIA

Katie Vesterstein: Alpine skiing, University of Utah and Duluth native

FINLAND

Nelli Laitinen: Women's hockey, Minnesota Gophers commit

MEXICO

Jon Soto Moreno: Cross-country skiing, from Richfield

RUSSIA (ROC)

SWEDEN

Josefin Bouveng: Women's hockey, Minnesota Gophers commit

Michelle Lowenhielm: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni

SWITZERLAND

Lara Stalder: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni

2022 Winter Olympics