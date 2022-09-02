x
Olympics

These Minnesota athletes are at the Olympics, but competing for other countries

While Minnesota hockey players account for a bulk of the U.S. men's and women's rosters in Beijing, more local athletes are on the ice for other countries.

BEIJING, China — While 30 athletes with ties to Minnesota are currently competing with Team USA in Beijing, nearly two dozen more are competing for other nations at the Winter Olympics.

It should come as no surprise that many of the athletes competing for countries like Canada, Sweden and Switzerland are on the Olympic hockey rosters and are current or former players from Minnesota schools.

Check out the list below to meet some of the Olympians who might not be on Team USA, but are still on Team Minnesota. 

CANADA

Ashton Bell: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Jocelyne Larocque: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni

Credit: AP
Canada's Jocelyne Larocque (3) battles with Finland's Susanna Tapani (77) and Ella Viitasuo (8) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

CHINA

Kassy Betinol: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Rebekah Kolstad: Women's hockey, Minnesota State alumni and Mankato native

Madison Woo: Women's hockey, Brown University alumni and Plymouth native

CZECH REPUBLIC

Klara Hymlarova: Women's hockey, St. Cloud State

Katerina Mrazova: Women's hockey, Minnesota-Duluth alumni

DENMARK

Oliver Lauridsen: Men's hockey, St. Cloud State alumni

Patrick Russell: Men's hockey, St. Cloud State alumni

Credit: AP
Denmark's Patrick Russell (63) and Czech Republic's Matej Stransky (44) fight for the puck during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

ESTONIA

Katie Vesterstein: Alpine skiing, University of Utah and Duluth native

FINLAND

Nelli Laitinen: Women's hockey, Minnesota Gophers commit

Jenniina Nylund: Women's hockey, St. Cloud State

Credit: AP
Finland's Jenniina Nylund plays against the United States during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

MEXICO

Jon Soto Moreno: Cross-country skiing, from Richfield

RUSSIA (ROC)

Alexandra Vafina: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni

Credit: AP
Russian Olympic Committee's Alexandra Vafina (29) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SWEDEN

Josefin Bouveng: Women's hockey, Minnesota Gophers commit

Michelle Lowenhielm: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni

Emma Soderberg: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth

SWITZERLAND

Saskia Maurer: Women's hockey, St. Thomas 

Lara Stalder: Women's hockey, University of Minnesota-Duluth alumni

Nicole Vallario: Women's hockey, St. Thomas

Laura Zimmermann: Women's hockey, St. Cloud State commit

Credit: AP
Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens, center, dives to make a stop between Jill Saulnier (11) and Switzerland's Laura Zimmermann (15) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

