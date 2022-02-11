Nathan Chen and Mariah Bell are friendship goals

The figure skaters have been competing together since they were kids. And now they are at the Olympics together.

BEIJING, China — Nathan Chen and Mariah Bell's friendship is pure perfection.

Chen has been one of the biggest stars of the Winter Olympics after performing a record-breaking free skate Thursday to a medley of tunes from the movie "Rocketman" that is still being talked about.

Bell is also a figure skater who will be competing in the women's skating events beginning on Tuesday.

And it's figure skating that first brought them together more than a decade ago.

Chen recently posted a picture of the pair when they were competing together as children.

"We've shared a lot of experiences over the past," Chen said in an interview with NBC. "She's someone who has become so near and dear to me."

As they both rose in the figure skating rankings, they eventually began training together under the same coach, Rafael Arutunian.

And now, Bell said they are excited to be sharing the experience of being at the Olympics together.

"He brought his guitar, so he's playing guitar a lot," Bell said. "I have, like, coloring books because I don't play an instrument.

Cameras caught Bell very-nervously watching Chen's free skate.

"Here's the thing, I love watching Nathan skate," she said. "I hate watching him compete. Because I get so nervous. You just want the best for them. And it's hard when you can't do anything about it."