Who is Nathan Chen? Answers to 6 questions about the U.S. figure skater

Here's what figure skating fans were Googling about the American skater who set a record score in the the Olympic men's short program.

BEIJING, China — American figure skater Nathan Chen takes to the ice Thursday for the men's free skate at the Winter Olympics, after earning an astounding, record-setting score in the short program earlier this week.

As audiences watched Chen in the short program, they couldn't get enough of asking Google about the 22-year-old skater from Salt Lake City who's known as the "Quad King" for landing five quadruple jumps in a single competition.

He's a two-time Olympian. In the 2018 Olympics in Pyeonchang, he placed fifth in the men's single event after falling in the short program, and earned a bronze medal in the team event. So far at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, he has earned a silver medal in the team event.

He's also a three-time world champion in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Here are the answers to some questions people were Googling about Nathan Chen.

Where does Nathan Chen skate?

He started skating at 3 years old in Salt Lake City after watching his brothers play hockey and skated with Salt Lake Figure Skating, according to Team USA. U.S. Figure Skating lists his training town as Irvine, Calif.

Does Nathan Chen go to Yale?

Yes, he does. He's a rising junior at Yale University, where he's majoring in statistics and data science.

Are Nathan Chen and Karen Chen related?

No. U.S. figure skater Karen Chen was born and raised in Fremont, Calif., while Nathan Chen is from Utah.

What music does Nathan Chen skate to?

For the 2021-2022 season, he skated to "La Boheme" by Charles Aznavour in the short program and music from the "Rocketman" soundtrack in the free skate, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

What ethnicity is Nathan Chen?

He's Chinese-American, the son of Chinese immigrants.

Does Nathan Chen have a sister?

He does. He has four older siblings: two brothers and two sisters, according to Team USA.

Below: Nathan Chen's Olympic short program:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.