Chloe Kim asks for snacks during news conference, internet immediately relates

Sometimes after a long day of work, you just need a snack to keep you going. That's true even for Olympian Chloe Kim.

PHOENIX — Hunger can strike at any moment and any time; first thing in the morning or mid-afternoon or while sitting at your cubicle or in the middle of a company meeting.

Or even after going back-to-back on the woman's half pipe.

The internet is falling in love with Chloe Kim all over again after a video of her during a news conference is making the rounds on social media. In the video, Kim is in search of snacks as she waits to chat with reporters.

"Also, if anybody has some snacks," Kim asked in the video. The Team USA snowboarder just competed in back-to-back events in women's half pipe.

NBC Olympics shared the adorable and extremely relatable video on Twitter. While many of us won't know what it feels like to compete in the Winter Olympics, we all certainly know what it's like to get a little "hangry" after a long day of work.

