Mariah Bell proves at Olympics that age is just a number

The U.S. figure skater who grew up in Colorado is defying the typical age for her sport at the Olympic level.

BEIJING, China — Most figure skaters have retired the time they reach age 25, but Mariah Bell is proving that age is just a number.

The U.S. figure skater who grew up in Colorado is now competing at the Winter Olympics for the first time, representing the United States in the women's individual event.

"Unfortunately, in skating, there’s this culture that at 16 you are pretty much done," Bell said. "There are a few skaters in the world that are my age or older. Only a few, but there are some, and I hope we can continue to show it doesn’t stop when you grow or have a hard time. You can push through and keep working."

Bell graduated from Ralston Valley High School in Arvada, and she trained in Monument. At age 19, she moved to California to train with Ashley Wagner – an Olympic bronze medalist at the 2014 Sochi Games and a silver medalist at the World Championships.

"Ashley was training there," Bell said. "She had just won a world silver medal. Adam [Rippon] was training there. Nathan Chen was training there, and I thought I want to be in an environment where I’m around people like that."

She missed making the Olympic team in 2018 when she placed fifth at the U.S. Championships. She stayed on the ice. Four years later in Nashville, she won the title of U.S. National Champion for the first time.

"I’m very happy to have achieved that goal, but now it’s like, 'what’s next?' and what’s next is the Olympics," she said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.