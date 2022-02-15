Puerto Rican skier who trains in Colorado defeats cancer, finishes 44th in men's slalom at Olympics

William Flaherty put on his skis for his last run in the men's slalom Wednesday, and although he didn't take a medal, Flaherty is already a champion.

VAIL, Colo. — Resilience and perseverance could be two terms that come to mind about William Flaherty's journey to reach the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 17-year-old alpine skier, who lives part-time in Colorado and represents Puerto Rico at the Olympics, not only managed to win a tough battle against cancer, but he has competed against the best athletes in the world.

Being one of the two athletes representing Puerto Rico at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022, Flaherty completed the last of his four runs in Alpine skiing obtaining 44th place in the men's slalom.

"Well, that’s a wrap on my races. I started and finished four runs and wasn’t last in either of the events, so I can truly say that I have achieved all of my goals going into the games," he said in a post on his Instagram page.

Flaherty learned to ski in Beaver Creek when he was 5 years old, alongside his older brother, Charles, whom competed for Puerto Rico at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Growing up, his family took ski vacations every year until they decided to divide their lives between their permanent residence of Puerto Rico and the mountains of Colorado.

Both brothers were members of the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

"My brother and I loved the adrenaline rush of skiing so much that when I was 10, we started racing," Flaherty said in his Olympic biography. "The rush and sensation of freedom that I get from skiing never fails to excite me."

According to Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, the Flaherty family took well to mountain living, and William and Charles began to dream beyond their two-week ski vacations to Colorado.

They wanted to represent Puerto Rico at the Olympics.

Due to his cancer, Flaherty had more than 75 blood transfusions and more than 20 surgeries. The side effects of chemotherapy from a bone marrow transplant when he was 3 have caused a multitude of medical problems for him and in his skiing career.

“A lot of what I have accomplished in life is about 'stick-to-it-ness,' " he said, according to Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. "I have made great friends both here [in Colorado] and in Puerto Rico, and they have supported me in every step of my journey, and for that I am very grateful.”

Selected as flag bearer for Puerto Rico alongside Kellie Delka, the young skier is competing in two alpine skiing disciplines at the Olympics: slalom and giant slalom. The latter was held Feb. 13, and he finished in 40th and the former was on Feb. 16.

After the giant slalom competition, Flaherty dedicated an emotional message on his Instagram account to his father, Dennis, who died months after the 2018 Olympics.

"Hey dad, you see? we did it!" he wrote.



The young Puerto Rican skier put on his skis for his last run in the men's slalom Wednesday, and although he didn't take a medal, Flaherty is already a champion. Now he can sit back and reminisce about the good times and the not so good times too.

"The training and racing here has been great, but I am not going to lie, it has also been exhausting," he said. "I came down after the race today and simply collapsed into my bed and took a five hour nap. But now that the pressure is off and the races are behind me I can’t wait to enjoy the rest of my time here and watch everyone else compete!"

