2-time Paralympian and 30-year military veteran finds curling home in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — Serving 30 years in the military, a fight with cancer and a broken neck and back wasn't enough to keep Patrick McDonald from continuing his passion for curling.

Now, he's hoping to share that passion with as many people as he can.

The veteran is a two-time Paralympian in the sport who has been to seven World's competitions. He said making the decision to throw rocks for a living was an easy one.

“It’s just an amazing sport," McDonald said. "Anybody can do it. I fell in love with it in 2007.”

The Coyote's Curling Club in Tempe is McDonald's hope to practice. The club is also home to all kinds of curling events from training to learning, leagues and more.

Curling is also an Olympic sport anyone can pick up at any age. The trick is, finding that special touch when delivering the stones on ice.

McDonald's success on the ice came as he fought a personal battle.

“I had to leave the team in 2016 because I had to fight cancer," McDonald said. "It happens, it's alright, I'm five years clean [of cancer]."

He's cancer clean and curling again today in the desert with his wife and daughter. In Tempe, he also shares the ice with newer athletes like Kimber Maroney.

“It has a little bit of everything because it’s good physical activity. There’s a competitive side and a social side," Maroney said.

Long-time club co-founder Darryl Horsman plays out of Tempe too.

“It seems just like yesterday that I got into the game, but it’s been just over 40 years, and I’m still learning every day and meeting a lot of great people and having a lot of fun," Horsman said.

Every curler hits the ice with a different story. McDonald caries a heavier one.

“30 years military, broke my neck and my back, and haven’t looked back," McDonald said.

The Coyotes Curling Club is accepting new members. There are learn to curl events and more. To find out how to get involved, click on their website link here.

