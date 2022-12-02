US skier River Radamus gets career-best finish in Olympics giant slalom

River Radamus, of Edwards, got the best finish of his career a day after his birthday at the Winter Olympics.

DENVER — U.S. alpine skier River Radamus got the best finish of his career when he finished just off the podium Sunday in the giant slalom at the Winter Olympics.

Radamus, 24, of Edwards, had a combined time of 2:10.95 on his two runs, putting him 0.26 seconds behind bronze medalist Mathieu Faivre of France.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, the favorite going into the race, won gold with a combined time of 2:09.35, and Zan Kranjec of Slovenia took home silver with a time of 2:09.54.

“It’s tough to swallow right now for sure, but I know in my heart that I did everything I could to prepare for today, I couldn’t have asked for more,” Radamus said after the race, according to NBC Sports. “I could have hoped for more, but I’m really proud of my work today and throughout the season, so I’ll take pride in this result and carry it forward into the next races.”

Watch River Radamus' 2nd giant slalom run at the Olympics

This is the first Olympics for Radamus. He also competed in the super-G and finished in 15th place.

He's a three-time Youth Olympic Games gold medalist, the first skier to achieve that feat, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

The Colorado skier, who celebrated his birthday in Beijing on Saturday, also turned heads at the Winter Olympics with his zebra-striped hair. The wild style wasn't just for fun.

He said he's sporting the unusual hairdo to "make sure I enjoy [skiing at the Olympics] and not let the pressure or expectations take away my love for it," according to NBC Sports.

RIVER RADAMUS IS

READY TO GO 😤🦓 - BIB 33#Olympics #AlpineSkiing pic.twitter.com/3PPLwlml2R — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 8, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS