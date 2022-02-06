The 21-year-old won a gold medal in 2018 for the same event, but finished fourth this time around.

BEIJING, China — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story.

It was a valiant effort, but Northeast Ohio's favorite son unfortunately came up just a bit short this time around.

Rocky River native Red Gerard failed to medal in the men's snowboard slopestyle finals Monday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old shocked the field to win the gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but came in fourth this time around.

Gerard was actually in first place after the first of three runs, posting a score of 83.25. However, he stumbled a bit on his second attempt and only earned a 71.86, with his earlier best score slipping to third heading into the final try.

Coming out swinging.@redgerard lands on top of the leaderboard after the first run. #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/qA8dbdypK6 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 7, 2022

Gerard needed to beat a 90.96 to take home another gold, but instead, he slipped up on the rails and ended up with a disappointing 28.65. Moments later, Team Canada veteran Mark McMorris delivered a brilliant run for an 88.53, moving into bronze medal position and knocking Red off the podium.

Fellow Canadian Max Parrot, the runner-up to Gerard four years ago, won gold with his second-round score. China's Yu Siming was the surprising silver medalist in front of a home crowd, besting his "hero" McMorris with an 88.70.

Watch Max's gold run:

Gerard, who now lives in Colorado but still has close family in Cuyahoga County, will also compete in men's big air. The qualification round will take place Feb. 14 at 12:30 a.m. eastern time, followed by the finals on the 15th at 12:45 a.m.