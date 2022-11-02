Shaun White is out supporting Team USA's ice dancers at the Olympics

The Olympics may be over for the legendary snowboarder, but he's still taking it all in.

BEIJING, China — Shaun White's Olympic career may have come to a close, but he's not done taking in the scene just yet.

After the legendary snowboarder brought the curtain down on his Olympic career on Thursday night, he was back out Saturday to show his support for the Team USA ice dancers in Beijing.

The ice dancing competition got underway at the Winter Olympics, with three American pairs set to do their first of two programs Saturday morning. They're competing first in the rhythm dance, with the top 20 pairs advancing to the free dance for a chance at gold.

The three American pairs are Kaitlyn Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker; Madison Chock and Evan Bates; and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Chock and Bates and Hubbell and Donohue are among the strongest medal contenders in this event.

And White was out to cheer them on.

NBC Olympics used a goat emoji - as in GOAT, greatest of all time - and tweeted: "@shaunwhite is in the house for rhythm dance!"

You can watch the live ice dancing action via NBC here.

