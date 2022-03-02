x
Olympics

This Korean speed skater had the best medal celebration of the Olympics

The South Korea men's team won silver in the 5,000-meter relay on Wednesday.

BEIJING, China — Commentators can talk a lot about the "hunt for gold" during the Olympics, but it's also worth remembering - any Olympic medal is an incredible achievement, a dream-fulfilling moment for most athletes.

Winning a medal - gold, silver or bronze - is a great cause for celebration. And one South Korean speed skater made the most of his on Wednesday.

The Korean team finished second in the men's 5,000-meter short track relay - less than a half second behind the gold-winning Canadian team. 

RELATED: Why do Olympians bite their medals?

That might well be considered a heartbreakingly close finish. But one of South Korea's skaters was not about to indulge in any heartbreak.

Instead, Kwak Yoon-gy celebrated that silver in style:

Credit: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

With flowing pink hair, Kwak stepped to the podium and did a little jig, ending it with a kick.

The dance was evidently an homage to BTS, the global superstar K-Pop band from South Korea. Given the enormous worldwide fanbase BTS enjoy, it's probably likely that Kwak gained himself quite a few new fans on Wednesday with his nod on the Olympic podium.

RELATED: Here's what is left of the Winter Olympics in Beijing

The medal was almost certainly particularly sweet for Kwak - it capped a 12-year wait for the 32-year-old for a second Olympic medal after he'd previously won silver with the 5,000-meter relay team in Vancouver in 2010.

In the meantime he'd won numerous gold and other medals at World Championships competitions, but disappointingly missed out on a medal in 2018 in front of the home Korean crowd when the relay team finished fourth.

After finding redemption in Beijing, he definitely made the most of the moment.

