Which Northern California Olympians are still competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

There's four days left of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, here are the latest results of Team USA's Northern California Olympians.

Jamie Anderson is a snowboarder from South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Anderson placed 9th in women's slopestyle and 15th in women's big air.

Bryce Bennett is from Truckee, Calif. and is an alpine skier, placing 17th in men's super-G and 19th in men's downhill.

San Francisco native Nina O'Brien placed 6th in the first run of the women's giant slalom before breaking her leg in a bad crash and getting disqualified.

"I had surgery last night to stabilize my tibia, which unfortunately was an open fracture through my leg. I’ll get the rest fixed at home, but for now I’m in great hands. I want to say thank you to everyone who’s taken care of me, especially those who rushed to me in the finish and my doctors and nurses in Yanqing", O'Brien said in an Instagram post.

Robert Burns is a snowboarder from Mount Shasta, Calif. and placed 31st in men's parallel giant slalom.

Keely Cashman is an alpine skier from Sonora, Calif. and placed 17th in the women's downhill.

Figure skater Karen Chen from Fremont, Calif. placed 13th in the ladies singles short program. She will be competing in ladies' singles free skate Thursday.

Ashley Farquharson was born in Sacramento, Calif. and now lives in Park City, Utah. Farquharson placed 12th in women's luge singles on the fourth run and she placed 7th in the luge team relay competition.

Travis Ganong is an alpine skier from Truckee, Calif. placed 20th in men's alpine downhill skiing and 12th in men's alpine super-G.

Hannah Halvorsen, one of many Truckee natives, placed 43rd in women's cross country sprint free skiing.

Dusty Henricksen from Redlands, Calif. placed 21st in men's snowboard big air and 17th in men's snowboard slopestyle.

Amelia Josephine “AJ" Hurt from Truckee, Calif. placed 34th in women's alpine slalom and did not finish the women's alpine giant slalom.

Maureen "Mo" Lebel from Truckee, Calif. did not start her first training of the women's alpine and the second training was canceled, therefore disqualifying her.

Alysa Liu from Clovis, Calif. placed 8th in the women's short program, securing her spot in women's free skate on Thursday.

Carly Margulies from Mammoth Lakes, Calif. will be competing in women's freestyle skiing halfpipe today.

Joanne Reid, raised in Palo Alto, Calif., is a biathlon athlete and placed 11th in women's 4x6km relay, 29th in women's 10km pursuit, 34th in women's 7.5km sprint, and 57th in women's 15km individual.

James Clinton "JC" Schoonmaker from Truckee, Calif. is a cross-country skier and placed 9th in men's team sprint classic, 15th in men's sprint free, and 66th in men's 15km classic.

Brita Sigourney from Monterey, Calif. is a freestyle skier and will be competing in the qualifiers for women's halfpipe Wednesday.

Tyler Wallasch from Mammoth Lakes, Calif. is a freestyle skier and will be competing in men's ski cross on Friday.

David Wise, who trains in Tahoe, Calif., is a freestyle skier and will be competing in the qualifiers for men's halfpipe Wednesday.

Vincent Zhou from San Jose, Calif. is a figure skater and placed 3rd in the team event. Unfortunately, he was withdrawn from the men's single skating event two days after due to testing positive to COVID-19.