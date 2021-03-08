Tokyo Preview, Aug. 4: US looks for men's 200m sweep

A world record holder hopes to defend his title in the men's shot put and skateboarding wraps up its Tokyo competition.

WASHINGTON — What is happening during the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, August 4? Well, the U.S. women's basketball team will take on its rival Australia in the quarterfinals, the men's 200-meter finals will happen in a flash and steamy temperatures will make the men's 10K open swim an even more grueling task.

Plus, a world record holder hopes to defend his title in the men's shot put and skateboarding wraps up its Tokyo competition.

Check out some of the top must-see Olympic events on Day 12:

Women's Basketball

The next challenge for the U.S. is its rival Australia in the quarterfinals of the women's basketball tournament. The Opals beat the Americans in an exhibition last month in Las Vegas. And since play began at the Tokyo Games, the U.S. has continued to be tested unlike it has any other time during its run of six consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Men's 200m final

Don't blink, because the men's 200-meter final will be over in a few seconds on Wednesday, with American Noah Lyles a favorite for gold. The U.S. is looking for a sweep of the medal podium with Americans Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton listed as the second and third fastest in the world this year among those entered in Tokyo.

The finals for the men's 110-meter hurdles will also take place on Wednesday with reigning world champion Grant Holloway racing to gold. In the U.S. trials, he missed the world record by .01 seconds.

Other medal events in track and field include the women's 3000-meter steeplechase, the men's triple jump and men's hammer throw.

And after breaking a 31-year-old shot put world record at U.S. trials, Ryan Crouser looks for another gold.

Women's volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren’t expected to be available. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. advances.

Men's skateboarding park final

Hawaii's Heimana Reynolds, a reigning world champion, will be competing in the men's skateboarding park final on Wednesday. He's predicted to win gold in the event, while American Cory Juneau is anticipated to take home the silver.

Men's 10k Open Water Swim

Marathon swimming at the Tokyo Olympics is as much a test of mental endurance as it is physical conditioning during two hours of racing over a 10-kilometer course. The outcome is often decided by weather and water conditions as well as strategy and a furious sprint to the finish.