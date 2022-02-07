Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified from back-to-back races

The 26-year-old Shiffrin still could have a handful of chances over the next two weeks to become the first Alpine ski racer from the US to win three Olympic golds.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin's first trip down the race hill at the Beijing Games lasted just five turns and mere seconds Monday, ending in a disqualification from the opening leg of the giant slalom that she called “a huge disappointment.” (Watch the video below.)

The seventh racer on a course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, and the defending champion, the 26-year-old American lost control coming around a left-turn gate, slid and fell on her side. Eventually, she got up and stopped on the side of slope, stuck her poles in the snow and put her hands on her hips.

Tuesday's slalom race wasn't much better – Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the slalom and was disqualified.

Gutted for @MikaelaShiffrin but this does not take away from her storied career and what she can and will accomplish going forward. Keep your head high ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSgqSii0JA — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 9, 2022

The 26-year-old Shiffrin still could have a handful of chances over the next two weeks to become the first Alpine ski racer from the United States to win three Olympic golds across a career.