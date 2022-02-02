2 Arizona hockey Olympians faced off in Beijing; Here's who won

Phoenix's Matthew Knies of Team USA and ASU student Peter Zhong of Team China faced off in hockey early Thursday morning.

BEIJING, China — Two Olympians with Arizona ties entered the rink. Only one left as a victor.

The Grand Canyon State had two of its own fighting for hockey gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. They faced off early Thursday morning, resulting in a Team USA blowout.

Matthew Knies of Team USA is a Phoenix native and previously skated with the Phoenix Junior Coyotes. He now skates for the University of Minnesota and has NHL rights to Toronto.

Peter Zhong is Arizona State University's hockey program's first Olympian. A Beijing native, he is competing on Team China.

The first match for both teams during this Winter Olympics was against each other.

Knies helped lead the game with an explosive start, assisting the first goal of the match for Team USA.

Knies sets up the first goal of the Olympics for @usahockey! Team USA up 1-0 early vs. China. #Gophers



pic.twitter.com/pu1ixu4a6J — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 10, 2022

From there, the scores kept coming for Team USA. The match would end with a blowout against Team China at 8-0.

Team USA's last goal added salt to the wound with a hat trick.

Winter Olympics in Beijing

