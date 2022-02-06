How Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio finished in freestyle skiing moguls

Coloradans Kauf, Giaccio and Kai Owens competed for medals in the finals on Sunday.

BEIJING, China — Jaelin Kauf is taking home the United States' second medal of the 2022 Winter Games with a silver in freestyle skiing moguls.

Kauf, who was born in Vail and trained in Steamboat, scored 80.28 in the medal round. Australian Jakara Anthony took the gold medal with 83.09, and Anastasia Smirnova of ROC took the bronze with 77.72.

Three skiers with Colorado ties competed in the finals Sunday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: Kauf, Kai Owens and Olivia Giaccio, who were joined by teammate Hannah Soar.

All four American skiers competed in the first two final rounds before only Kauf and Giaccio made the cut for the medal round.

Giaccio finished sixth in the medal round with a score of 75.61.

Kauf, 25, placed seventh at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and was the top American, and she’s the fastest woman on the moguls World Cup circuit, according to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

Giaccio is from Redding, Connecticut, but lived in Colorado and trained with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Owens, 17, of Vail, didn't compete in the first qualifying round last week due to an eye injury she sustained from a crash in a practice session. Owens came back to qualify in the second round early Sunday.

Owens became the youngest American to win a NorAm moguls competition at age 14, and she's the youngest American mogul skier to start in a World Cup competition. She earned rookie of the year in 2021.

