PARK CITY, Utah — They’re called toddlers for a reason.

Most 1-year-old kids are just learning how to walk on their own two feet – and balance isn’t usually their strong suit.

But this baby girl is already tearing up the slopes.

Meet Maeve.

She’s downright adorable in her tiny helmet and snowsuit, and her snowboarding skills are simply impressive. Her parents strapped her onto a snowboard in Park City, Utah – and there was just no stopping her – once they pulled the pacifier out of her mouth.

Granted, she hasn’t been around all that long, but Maeve is clearly having the time of her life. Any parent will tell you 1-year-olds aren’t exactly shy about telling you when something doesn’t meet with their approval.

Her dad is a bit of an action junkie too, so clearly we have a bit of an apple and tree thing going on here.

John Perry posted the incredible video on Instagram and YouTube.

