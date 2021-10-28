Boreal to have earliest opening in a decade after storm drops 3 feet of snow

Ticket purchase is required in advance and the mountain will be open five days a week until expanding to seven days a week on Nov. 19

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — After Boreal Mountain received three feet of snow during a recent storm, they announced their earliest opening in a decade.

The ski resort is opening on Oct. 29. Those eager to hit the slopes can do so Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. until Nov. 19 when they expand to seven days a week.

All guests are required to purchase tickets in advance before arrival. According to their website, Unlimited Passholders and Woodward Members will have full access during all operating hours.

Night Passholders will have access from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Lift Tickets and 3-Pack Ticket packages will also be available.

The automated ticket kiosks will be open at the base of the mountain. Visitors will need to scan the barcode located in their confirmation email in order to receive their One Pass.

While lessons and rentals aren't yet available, they will be in the next couple of weeks. Food is available at the Grind Cafe, located on the 2nd floor of Woodward Tahoe as well as the Subie Shack.

According to their website, the lower level of the lodge will be open for restrooms & guest services only. The upper levels with the Café and Hub & Spoke will open on Nov. 19.

Lift tickets, passes and memberships are required to utilize the parking lot, which will be open at 9 a.m. Masks aren't required outdoors on the slopes but are required indoors.

Only those with a valid ticket or pass can enter the base area and Woodward Tahoe.