Eldorado National Forest is opening more than 20 campgrounds

Group campgrounds are still closed in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif — Eldorado National Forest is starting to open up more campgrounds throughout the forest on June 12, as El Dorado County moves further into the stages of reopening.

In a statement, officials with the Eldorado National Forest says they "will continue to phase in opening of facilities and services as federal, state and county policies and facility preparations and conditions on the ground allow."

The 23 campgrounds that are reopening are all developed campgrounds, which are for individual campsites that allow small groups to get together to camp. They typically have access to fire pits, bathrooms and trash facilities. Those are also sites you have to reserve in order to camp there.

Dispersed camping, which is free to do, is considered "back country camping" according to officials.

"There will not be restrooms, trash cans, foot storage lockers, campfire rings, grills, picnic tables, potable water, or a campground host," explains Jennifer Chapman, Public Affairs Officer with the Eldorado National Forest, in a statement.

Eldorado National Forest Campgrounds Overnight camping Closures have been extended until JUNE 18th at thi... s time. Day Use and Boat ramp areas have been allowed to starting opening. Please check our website at royalelkparkmanagement.com or our posts for the latest openings and information.

Dispersed camping is not allowed at Echo Lake, Caples Lake, Gerle Creek Reservoir, Ice House Reservoir, Kirkwood Lake, Silver Lake, Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, Woods Lake and Wrights Lake due to the popularity and heavy visitor traffic.

Wood and charcoal fires are also not allowed when dispersed camping, but you can use a stove, lantern and gas fire pits with a permit.

They still recommend that all campers continue to maintain six feet of social distancing, do not gather in groups and take everything you bring with you out of the campsite when you leave.

Visitors should plan ahead for their trips and make sure they bring everything they might need as some changes occur in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Eldorado National Forest officials ask campers to "bring all necessary cleaning and sanitization supplies, such as hand sanitizer or soap and a plastic table cloths for picnic tables that can be disposed of or taken back home for washing."

Changes will be implemented as the situation with coronavirus changes.

Group campgrounds will stay closed for now and more campgrounds in the Eldorado National Forest will open in the coming weeks as officials get the sites ready for visitors.

List of campgrounds opening up on June 12:

Highway 88 Corridor

PiPi CG

Capps Crossing CG

Middle Fork Cosumnes CG

Pardoes Point CG

Sugar Pine Point CG

White Azalea CG

Mokelumne River CG

Highway 50 Corridor

Gray Rock Dispersed Camping Area

Sand Flat CG

China Flat CG

Silver Fork CG

Lovers Leap CG

Crystal Basin Recreation Area

Icehouse CG

Fashoda CG

Gerle Creek CG

Wench Creek CG

West Point CG

Yellowjacket CG

Wolf Creek CG

Loon Lake CG

Loon Lake Equestrian

Sunset CG

Georgetown Vicinity & North

Long Canyon Camping Area

