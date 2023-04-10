Pacific Men's Water Polo team continues to thrive

The Tigers are ranked in the top 10 in the nation.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The University of Pacific Men's Water Polo team has built a program of success over the last decade. Consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation, the Tigers continue to soar to new heights.

"I've played a lot of water polo a lot of years, and I've never been a part of something like this. It's amazing. It's definitely something special," said Stefan Vavic, graduate student and right-handed attacker.

Special is one way of describing this team and it starts at the top with the head coach. James Graham is currently in his 15th year as head coach of the program.

"Our culture and our identity are super strong," said Graham. "We focus a lot on who we are and what we're about. Our team cohesion is as strong as it gets."

The team is composed of young guys, graduate students and international students like Mihailo Vukazic, who's from Serbia.

"I didn't know much about water polo in the States before coming here, but when I talked to Coach Graham he told me the plan and vision, and I bought in," said Vukazic. "When I came here, I realized we had something special."

One major difference for the team this year is they'll be playing in a new conference, the West Coast Conference. Despite the change of conference, the common goal remains the same.

"I want to win a national championship," said Graham. "I want to win that for the first time in program history. I want to bring that to Pacific and Stockton."

"We're trying to win the WCC conference," said Vukazic. "Be the first in history of water polo in the states to win the conference."

And when you're consistently one of the top teams in the nation, you understand that comes with a target on your back.

"As long as there's a team below you, they're gunning for you," said Vavic. "You got to always watch your back. You got to stick with where you're at and fight to keep improving."

Up next for the Tigers, they host UC Davis Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

