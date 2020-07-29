x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

sports

Tatis Jr., Myers hit home runs as Padres beat Giants 5-3

San Diego won for the fourth time in five games this season.

SAN FRANCISCO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a three-run homer in the third, Wil Myers added a two-run drive an inning later and the San Diego Padres spoiled San Francisco’s home opener by beating the Giants 5-3. 

Zach Davies struck out five over five innings to win his Padres debut. He allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — as San Diego won for the fourth time in five games this season. The right-hander came over in a trade with Milwaukee last November. 

The Giants face off against the Padres once more Wednesday, July 29.

RELATED: 

Rockies keep rolling behind Hilliard, Senzatela to beat A's

MLB suspends Marlins season through Sunday amid coronavirus outbreak