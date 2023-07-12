Padres vs Dodgers to open 2024 MLB Season in Seoul, South Korea

The historic opening series in Korea’s capital city is part of the MLB’s World Tour.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball's first-ever regular season games in Korea against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Friars will open the 2024 season with two games in Seoul, South Korea at the Gocheok Sky Dome beginning on March 20 and March 21.

"The Padres are thrilled and honored to play the first-ever MLB games in Korea. Korea is a great baseball country with a rich tradition, passionate fans, and talented players, including current Padre and San Diego fan favorite Ha-Seong Kim. The Padres are proud to serve alongside the Dodgers as global ambassadors for the game of baseball with our historic 2024 Korea Series,” San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner said.

The historic opening series in Korea’s capital city is part of the MLB’s World Tour that will also touch down in Mexico City, London, and the Dominican Republic.

“The Opening Series in Seoul featuring the Dodgers and Padres – two franchises with a tradition of South Korean players – will mark the ninth international opener outside the 50 United States and Canada in Major League history,” MLB said in a statement.

The world tour features a historic list of international MLB games set for the 2024 season aimed at bringing baseball to the league’s global fanbase.

We are thrilled that our fans across four different countries outside the United States and Canada will have the opportunity to see the game’s stars,” said MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.

The series in Seoul marks the first international trip for the Dodgers since taking on the Padres in 2018.

한국의 중심으로 우뚝 서는 야구 🇰🇷



