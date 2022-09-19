Pecos League Baseball and Marysville begin negotiations for a new team

Marysville officials will hold a special meeting next week with Pecos League Baseball to discuss a new contract to keep a baseball team in the city.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Marysville officials will hold a special meeting next week with Pecos League Baseball officials to negotiate the possibility of a new baseball team coming to the city.

This comes after the Gold Sox, a team that has been with Marysville for years, announced it would be taking a hiatus for the 2023 season.

City officials were saddened to hear the news.

"The city is forever grateful for the investment, and the efforts of the ownership group of the Gold Sox for their many years of commitment to keeping baseball alive in Marysville," Marysville City Council Member Dominque Belza said.

Prior to discovering the news about the Gold Sox, the city was contacted by Pecos League Baseball officials about bringing a new team to Marysville. The city council and Pecos League Baseball will start negotiating the terms of a potential contract.

“With the recent news of the Marysville Gold Sox taking a hiatus, myself along with the Rec Development Committee are thrilled that we may be able to save baseball in Marysville,” Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said.

There's also excitement of potentially hosting a new baseball team as part of the PECOS League due to what officials expect will be positive impacts to economic development.

“Having a team in the PECOS League will undoubtedly have positive impacts on economic development as we continue working diligently to make Marysville a destination for new business and tourism,” said Community Development Director Dan Flores.

