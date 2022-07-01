x
Anfernee Simons scores 31, Portland beats Sacramento 103-88

Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points for the Kings, who have lost seven straight on the road.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Sacramento Kings their fourth straight loss, 103-88 on Sunday night.

Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, and the Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak. 

Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points for the Kings, who have lost seven straight on the road. Alex Len added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. The Blazers led by as many as 20 points.

