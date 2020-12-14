Raiders fire Guenther after defense's dismal outing vs Colts

It marked the seventh time in franchise history the Raiders allowed 200 or more yards rushing in consecutive games

LAS VEGAS — Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired after Indianapolis torched Las Vegas' defense for 456 yards and an average of 7.7 yards per play in the Colts' 44-27 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

It marked the seventh time in franchise history the Raiders allowed 200 or more yards rushing in consecutive games, with last week's defensive struggles coming against the winless New York Jets.

During a 1-3 slide, the Raiders have been outscored by 55 points and allowed an average of 399 yards per contest.

For the full AP story, click HERE.