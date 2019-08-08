OAKLAND, Calif. — Football is back!
That means the Oakland Raiders' season officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Raiders television play-by-play announcers are Kevin Ray and Danny White.
The following is a list of the Raiders local TV affiliates:
- Oakland: Fox 2
- Sacramento: My58
Brent Musburger is joined in the radio booth by former Lincoln Kennedy and Chris Townsend. Listen to the games:
- Sacramento: 100.1 and 1280 AM
- Modesto: 104.1 FM
- Reno: 94.5 FM
- Stockton: 103.9 FM, 100.1 FM, 1280 AM
The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland is located at 7000 Coliseum Way. The rideshare drop-off (and pick-up) area can be accessed through the main entrance at 66th Avenue. Drivers will then be directed to the rideshare pick-up location where they'll pick-up their passengers.
