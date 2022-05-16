Louisville woman files protective order against NBA star Rajon Rondo

According to court documents, the woman claims Rondo pulled a gun and threatened her life in an incident in Louisville last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has filed an emergency protective order against current Cleveland Cavalier and former University of Kentucky basketball star Rajon Rondo.

According to court documents obtained by WHAS11 News, the woman claims Rondo pulled a gun and threatened her life in an incident in Louisville last week.

She states Rondo became “enraged” after she asked the child, he was playing video games with, to sort their laundry.

She said Rondo smashed a plate, knocked over trash cans, stomped on landscaping lights and drove through the yard.

The woman alleges when she confronted Rondo, he told her “you’re dead.”

She said Rondo left the home but then returned with a gun.

The woman said she called former LMPD interim Chief Yvette Gentry for help. She serves as the executive director of the Rajon Rondo Foundation.

She said Gentry eventually arrived at the house, but Rondo would not allow her access. The woman told police she locked herself inside with the kids. Gentry allegedly told her Rondo had left the premises and she had his gun.

A Jefferson Family Circuit Court judge granted the EPO on May 13.

In a statement to ESPN, an NBA spokesperson said they were aware of the report and are gathering more information.

No charges have been filed in connection to the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED VIDEO