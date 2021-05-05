Republic FC's homefield to be known as Heart Health Park

The move is touted as a first for the sports world to have a venue call attention to specific health issues through naming rights.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Come May 12, the Republic FC will be calling their home turf Heart Health Park.

“Home field advantage is not just about our stadium on gameday, but the people and communities throughout the region every day. Our mission is to make Sacramento an incredible place to live, work and play, includes prioritizing the health of our family, friends and neighbors,” said Republic FC Owner and CEO Kevin Nagle. “Thanks to the incredible leadership by Western Health Advantage, we will make a bold statement about community wellbeing with Heart Health Park and continue our work to invest in Sacramento.”

Changes won’t be just in the name either. In a news release, the Republic FC said that come game day, the park will have heart-healthy concessions, CPR-certified staff, pre-match entertainment highlighting frontline workers and health experts that showcase lifestyle changes that promote heart health.

“We believe in the Sacramento region, the Indomitable Spirit, the bright future of soccer and the bold efforts of Republic FC to serve our community,” said Western Health Advantage President & CEO Garry Maisel. “We’re thrilled to grow our partnership with Republic FC and inspire our region to make health and wellness a priority. Heart Health Park is symbolic of how Sacramento doesn’t back down from the big challenges and unites to invest and improve our community day by day.”

Heart Health Park will also be open for public workouts with local fitness instructors, incorporate CPR certification into youth soccer programming and engage with non-profits to make more resources and programming that emphasize nutrition and an active lifestyle.

On May 12, Republic FC officially calls Heart Health Park home for the first time as they host the Las Vegas Lights FC at 7:30 p.m.