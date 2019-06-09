SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been known for years that a Major League Soccer [MLS] team will eventually wind up in Sacramento.

Now, it appears a deal is finally close to completion.

The Sacramento Bee reported Friday that MLS and the city of Sacramento have agreed to a " deal framework for an expansion franchise."

Republic FC has been trying for years to become a Major League Soccer team. The league passed over Sacramento in 2017, when it was one of four finalists, picking Nashville instead. And MLS picked Cincinnati over Sacramento in 2018.

However, it looks like Sacramento's newspaper may have spoiled any possible surprise because the people behind the deal aren't commenting.

In a tweet, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said "While the deal is not finalized, we are working hard and I’ve never been more confident that we will bring @MLS to @TheCityofSac."

Republic FC even took to Twitter to say that they are still working on bringing an MLS team to Sacramento.

This past August, MLS announced that St. Louis was selected as the 28th city to receive a team. Sacramento would be the 29th team, if selected.

RELATED CONTENT:

WATCH ALSO: What does this MLS expansion announcement mean for Sacramento?