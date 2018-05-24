Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton called the NFL's new policy requiring team personnel to stand to honor the singing of the National Anthem "outrageous" and "a dangerous precedent."

Rev. Sharpton was in Sacramento to meet with members of the California Legislative Black Caucus and received an update on criminal justice issues, including the case of the police shooting death of Stephon Clark.

With Clark's brother Stevante at his side, Rev. Sharpton, who serves as president of the National Action Network (NAN), shifted his focus to the NFL and slammed the new policy which was approved by the league's owners.

"The ruling that came out today from the NFL was outrageous," Rev. Sharpton said from the north steps of the California State Capitol building. "To threaten people or [fine] them for [exercising] their First Amendment right is something that, in my opinion, is against the Constitution of the United States that guarantees the freedom of speech. We have a right to protest.

"It's a dangerous precedent that we at the National Action Network intend to resist," he added.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Turlock native Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to use the "Star Spangled Banner" as a moment to bring attention to protest against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system.

Kaepernick began his quiet, yet powerful protest in 2016 by sitting during the National Anthem. Following a meeting with former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, he decided to instead take a knee during the song, which is played before games.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers following the 2016 season and became a free agent in the summer of 2017 but has not been able to find work with another NFL team.

Other NFL players joined in with various forms of silent protest during the playing of the National Anthem since 2016 and continued into this past season.

Under the new policy, players and team personnel are permitted to remain in the locker room during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" but they will be required to stand to honor the anthem if they are on the field at the time of the playing of the song.

Failure to stand on the field during the playing of the National Anthem will result in a fine against the team, but not the player.

The NFL Players Association said it will challenge any part of the new policy that violates the collective bargaining agreement.

"It was stunning," Rev. Sharpton said. "It was a strong rebuke of the Constitutional rights of Americans."

Rev. Sharpton told ABC10 that he intends to meet with NFL players once he returns to New York. When he was asked if he would welcome a conversation with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Rev. Sharpton replied, "it's not about the conversation now, it's about the Constitution."

Follow Sean Cunningham on Twitter: @SeanCunningham

© 2018 KXTV