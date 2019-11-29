SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers gave back to his community by paying off a school's lunch debt.

KPIX, the CBS affiliate station in San Francisco, reports Richard Sherman met with the principal of Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clarita to give him a check from his charity Blanket Coverage - The Richard Sherman Family Foundation. The amount: $7,491.27.

All that money will go toward paying off student lunch debt at the school.

"Richard’s gesture created such good will for the 49ers that they went on to sack Aaron Roger’s and the Green Bay Packers the next day on national tv by a score of 37-8," Principal Stan Garber said in a release.

KPIX said the foundation sent a letter to the middle school's Nutrition Services Department saying, "We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis."

