The Sacramento River Cats are Triple-A Champions after knocking off the Columbus Clippers in a winner-take-all matchup in Memphis, Tuesday night.

Caleb Baragar pitched lights out for the ‘Cats, going scoreless innings giving up just two hits and striking out five. The bullpen brought it home from their surrendering only one hit the rest of the way for a final score of 4-0.

This story will be updated.

