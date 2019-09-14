WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After winning their fifth PCL championship, the Sacramento River Cats are heading to Memphis.

The River Cats and Express went back and forth in the first three innings, with Sacramento twice responding to Round Rock’s run with two of their own in the next half-inning.

But it was a slew of singles and walks for the River Cats on Friday night, who managed to score seven runs without the aid of any extra-base hits. After drawing three straight walks in the eighth inning, Avelino’s soft liner ricocheted off pitcher Ralph Garza’s glove and scooted past a diving second baseman into right field as two runs scored.

Mike Gerber’s groundout plated an insurance run before Enderson Franco would emerge once again from the bullpen, this time for an impressive five-out save.

Memphis will be the setting for Tuesday night’s Triple-A National Championship matchup between the River Cats and the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. It will be the third appearance for Sacramento, and fourth for Columbus.

