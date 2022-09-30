River Valley High School football team forfeits game after players act out slave auction

River Valley High School forfeited Friday night's football game after the district said players were in a video acting out a slave auction.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — River Valley High School's football team forfeited Friday's game after the Yuba City Unified School District says it received a video of players acting out a slave auction.

The Yuba City Unified School District said in a letter to parents and staff that it was a "reprehensible act."

"The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent time contemplating this terrible act without the slightest regard that this action is hateful and hurtful," Superintendent Doreen Osumi wrote in a statement.

The superintendent said the district is investigating to find out which players were involved. Osumi said the district will work with administrators and coaches to address training for the team to "act with character and dignity at all times."

"They may argue that it was a joke, and they intended no harm, but the fact is that this is not only harmful, it is disgraceful," Osumi wrote in a statement.

On its website, Yuba City Unified School District said it "requires that school personnel take immediate steps to intervene when safe to do so when he or she witnesses an act of discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or bullying."

River Valley High School was set to play Woodcreek High School in Roseville on Friday night. The River Valley Falcons were 0-5 going into Friday and are now 0-6 after the forfeit, according to Max Preps.

Woodcreek will now face Hiram W. Johnson High School.

This incident comes after the rest of the football season for Amador High School's varsity team was canceled earlier this week after a chat thread was alleged to have been racial in tone.

Officials said canceling the remaining season was the "best course of action" with the investigation underway and also allows other teams to adapt to their football schedules. The move cancels all Amador High School's varsity football activities, practices and conditioning.

