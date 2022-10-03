River Valley High School's varsity football team forfeits season after slave auction video

River Valley sophomores and juniors on varsity can join the junior varsity team to finish the season, the Yuba City Unified School District said.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — River Valley High School's varsity football team forfeited its season after a slave auction video, the school district said.

The Yuba City Unified School District said they don't have enough players to "safely field" the varsity team. Sophomores and juniors on varsity can join the junior varsity team to finish the season.

"Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact," the district wrote in a statement. "They may have thought this skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism."

The district said it is working to find lessons and programs to help students learn from the situation.

On its website, Yuba City Unified School District said it "requires that school personnel take immediate steps to intervene when safe to do so when he or she witnesses an act of discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or bullying."

River Valley High School forfeited a Friday game against Woodcreek after the video surfaced. The River Valley Falcons were 0-5 going into Friday and were 0-6 after the forfeit, according to Max Preps.

This incident comes after the rest of the football season for Amador High School's varsity team was canceled after a chat thread was alleged to have been racial in tone.

Officials said canceling the remaining season was the "best course of action" with the investigation underway and also allows other teams to adapt to their football schedules. The move cancels all Amador High School's varsity football activities, practices and conditioning.

