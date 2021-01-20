Former Charger Philip Rivers retiring after 17 season NFL career

Rivers ends his career 5th on the all time passing yards list with 63,440.

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Chargers quarterback, Philip Rivers has announced his retirement from the NFL. The eight-time Pro-Bowler played in the league for 17 seasons, 16 with the Chargers and his most recent and final season was with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers was the Chargers key piece in return of the infamous 2004 draft-day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants.

Rivers finished his career ranked fifth on the all-time passing yards list with 63,440 yards, he also threw for 421 touchdown passes.

Now that he is retired, Philip is expected to take over the head football coach job at a small Catholic school in Alabama, although some experts say he will end up in an NFL broadcast booth.

Rivers talked to the Union-Tribune about San Diego and retirement where he said, "I would have never picked San Diego,” he said. “Not because I didn’t like it. I didn’t know it. I’m thankful. God put us there.” In that same interview, he said that something about the 2020 season felt final and that he was at peace with retirement.

Thanks for everything, 17! We wish you nothing but the best.