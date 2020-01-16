SACRAMENTO, Calif. — SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high 17 assists for his NBA-leading 12th triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off a late run to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-123. Seth Curry scored q points as Dallas won its third straight.

Dwight Powell added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18. De'Aaron Fox had 27 points and 12 assists for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield scored 25 apiece.

UP NEXT:

The Kings will begin a five-game road trip in Utah against the third-seeded Jazz Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The Dallas Mavericks head home to prepare for a Portland Trail Blazers matchup.