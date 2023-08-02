Sacramento fighter vies for gold at UFC 284

Josh Emmett is fighting out of Sacramento and is looking to capture his first UFC title.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With 18 wins and two losses under his belt, Sacramento's Josh Emmett is looking to capture his first UFC title at UFC 284.

The Sacramento native is the co-main event in his fight against Yair Rodriguez for the interim UFC Featherweight title.

Emmett is coming off wins against Calvin Kattar in 2022, Dan Ige in 2021 and Shane Burgos in 2020 as he heads into his big match.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez is also coming off a win against Brian Ortega in 2022 after losing to Max Holloway in 2021 via unanimous decision.

The two square off Feb. 11 at an event that will also see Islam Makhachev go up against Alexander Volkanovski in a lightweight title bout.

