Sacramento golf academy giving women business, networking opportunities on the field

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The golf course is a premiere place where business deals get done, and many would say golf and networking go hand in hand.

For that reason, a Sacramento golf academy was designed to help women build skills and confidence to take advantage of the opportunities that golf presents.

The 2022 Women's Golf Academy is put on by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) of Sacramento. The academy includes five weekly sessions, and has roughly 20 participants. The clinics are facilitated at William Land Golf Course in Sacramento.

"This program is designed for women who are missing out on business development opportunities that occur commonly on the golf course," said Monica Hernández, ULI member.

Women come from all different backgrounds and skills levels. The objective at the academy is to make everyone feel comfortable.

"We have a welcoming program for these ladies," said Curt David, general manager of William Land Golf Course and 31-year PGA professional. "Come out and have fun. Everyone is at a different level and you can still enjoy your company and enjoy the day."

One academy attendee, Madeline Harriott, was there because she won a scholarship for the academy.

"My favorite part has been seeing all the other women around and talking to them and networking with them. That's why we're here," Harriott said.

For those who are interested in taking part in the program, you can visit www.sacramento.uli.org for more info.

