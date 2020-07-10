Sacramento Kings announce new associate head coach

Alvin Gentry, former head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, will assist Kings head coach Luke Walton.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Alvin Gentry is the new associate head coach for the Sacramento Kings, the team announced Wednesday.

Gentry was most recently the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he guided the team to the NBA playoffs, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals for only the second time in franchise history, according to a press release from the Kings. He has over 35 years of coaching experience.

"I'm excited to add Alvin's valuable experience and leadership to the team," said Luke Walton, the Kings' head coach. "His veteran coaching perspective will be a great addition and I look forward to working with him again to continue developing our group."

Gentry was also the associate head coach of the Golden State Warriors, helping lead the team to the 2015 NBA Championship. His experience also includes being the head coach for the Miami Heat (1995), Detroit Pistons (1997-2000), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-2003) and Phoenix Suns (2008-2013). In 1,105 games, Gentry has garnered a career record of 510-595 (.462).

With Gentry at the helm of the Suns, he guided Phoenix to the 2010 Western Conference Finals following a 54-28 regular-season record – the fourth-best in Phoenix franchise history – and led the NBA in scoring with 110.2 points per game.

The Shelby, North Carolina native was a point guard at Appalachian State, where he earned a degree in management prior to his coaching career.

