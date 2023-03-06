Sacramento Kings Tracker: Best of the Beam Team 3/6-3/11

The Sacramento Kings haven't seen the playoffs in 16 seasons, but all signs point to this season being a drought buster.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have raced out to a historic season this year. This week, the "Beam Team" currently sits at 3rd in the Western Conference.

The Kings are currently first in the NBA in offense, and Kings head coach Mike Brown is a strong candidate for Coach of the Year.

The Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, where they will be looking to gain ground on the 2nd place Memphis Grizzlies. Also on the Kings' slate this week are matchups against the New York Knicks Thursday and Phoenix Suns Saturday.

Royalty

So far this season, Domantas Sabonis has set the franchise record in triple doubles for a season with 7. His latest trouble double came against the Portland Trailblazers Feb. 23.

De'Aaron Fox also became the first Kings player since Nate "Tiny" Archibald and Oscar Robertson to have eight straight games where he scored more than 30 points. He notched that eighth straight game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 3, but it ended when the Kings faced the Minnesota Timberwolves March 4.

The Kings square off against the pelicans Monday at 7 p.m. in the Golden 1 Center.

