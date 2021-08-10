WATCH: Sacramento King' Marvin Bagley lll refuses to check into game

According to sources spoken to by Sean Cunningham, Bagley refused to check into a Monday game against the Phoenix Suns.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley lll reportedly refused to check into a game after being told to by head coach Luke Walton, per Sean Cunningham.

Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday's game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.



I didn't report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.



(the tweet above contains an error that says it was a Sunday game. The game was on Monday.)

“Our guys all know this is what is expected out of us as a group, and we, Marvin and I, are constantly in communication,” Walton said at a pregame press conference for today's game against the San Antonio Spurs. “Today was about San Antonio and today was a very good shootaround, and we’re going into tonight, but he and everyone else knows we need everyone this year and everyone has to be ready.”

Walton was asked again by the Sacramento Bee if Bagley refused to enter the game. This is what he had to say.

“Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matters is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight,” Walton said. “We’ve got a very tough matchup against San Antonio and they’re coming off a couple of days rest, and we’re at the beginning of a road trip, so this is a big game for us and we’re excited about that opportunity.”

The 22-year-old Duke alumni has only played in one game this season, but he has never been able to stay on the court since being drafted by the Kings in 2018.

In the 2018-19 season, Bagley played in 62 games and started four. In his next two seasons, he didn't play more than 50 games.