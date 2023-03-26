x
The Sacramento Kings' playoff drought could end Sunday night

The King's 16-year chase for the playoffs goes through the Minnesota Timberwolves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are a single win away from busting the longest playoff drought in NBA history, and, if everything goes their way, the drought could end Sunday night.

One way or another, the end of the Kings' playoff drought currently hinges on the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Sacramento Kings clinch a spot in the playoffs if the Golden State Warriors defeat the Timberwolves Sunday night. The Warriors have home court advantage at the Chase Center and are also riding a three-game winning streak. They've met the Timberwolves on the court three times this season, and have come away with the win twice. 

If the Timberwolves take the win, it's all up to the Kings to secure their spot in the playoffs Monday. They'll meet the Timberwolves at the Golden 1 Center for a chance to clinch in front of fans who've been waiting 16 years for that very moment.

